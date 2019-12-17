Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Attorney Ron Israel, standing, argues for his client, a recently promoted lieutenant waiting for his position to be made permanent, as Matt Rogers, right, president of Police Benevolent Association Local 24, watches Tuesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — More than a year since a suit was filed, lawyers for the city and its police union are at an impasse on several key issues.
Still at issue are promotions of officers and what criteria the state uses to determine them, as well as the appeals process for those who feel they’ve been unfairly passed over.
PBA Local 24 has argued the promotion process is arbitrary and does not follow the ordinance that prioritizes city residents when all other criteria are equal.
Arguing before Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez on Tuesday afternoon, attorney Kevin Jarvis, who represents the PBA, argued the change in promotion policy, and the lack of clarity as to the city and state’s criteria for promotion, has been bad for the city and the officers.
Civil service was suspended under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016, which allowed the state to take control of Atlantic City’s finances and operations. Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who represents the 6th Ward, and Council Vice President George Tibbitt have spoken favorably of the residency preference.
Only four of 24 officers recently promoted to sergeant were city residents. In February, seven officers were promoted to lieutenant, only one of whom was a city resident.
“The purpose of (the state takeover) was to try and get the city of Atlantic City on a firm financial footing,” Jarvis said. “Not once have they been able to explain how the elimination of grievance and arbitration under (the Public Employment Relations Committee) helps the city’s finances, and not once have they been able to explain how being able to promote people without an objective process, without testing, without all of the things we had under civil service, has saved the city a dime.”
Ron Israel represents an officer who has been promoted to lieutenant on an acting basis, and is attempting to get his client’s new position made permanent.
The city wants the same thing, he said. What’s more, the deputy chief and captains are members of the New Jersey Superior Officers Association, and not the PBA, Israel said, so attorneys for the PBA have no ground to object to their promotion.
“So we’re gonna ask actually that those promotions be allowed to be made immediately and permanent, because they’re not part of the PBA and no one is objecting to them from the SOA that they’re all members of,” Israel said.
Those promoted to lieutenant in February had been on a waiting list, Israel said.
“I would also ask that at this point, given that it’s 10 or 11 months, that Your Honor allow that the lieutenants who were promoted last February on an acting basis to be named permanent at this point,” Israel said. “I’m not aware of any issues with any of them or any objections to any of them serving in that capacity, and I think it’s about time they be afforded the honor of having that role on a permanent basis.”
Jarvis said through negotiations the parties have found common ground on minor discipline processes, hiring policy and even parts of the promotion process, such as the use of a pass/fail test.
