Polls opened at 6 a.m. this morning across South Jersey. Voters are set to choose candidates for Freeholders, Assembly, State Senate, Board of Education, and more.
There is also a ballot question on whether or not to approve a $250 property tax deduction for veterans living in retirement communities.
By 8 a.m., approximately 35 voters had cast a vote at a Mays Landing polling location. At an Egg Harbor Township polling location, turnout was light, with roughly 12 to 15 voters showing up between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., and no groups tabling or handing out sample ballots.
"I vote every time. ... I would love to see more people voting," said Randy Yasenchak, of Egg Harbor Township. "Whenever you look at the results of this area, the decisions (are) always just by a few hundred people. So it would be nice just more people coming out to vote."
Poll workers say turnout is light so far, with the state Senate seat at the top of the ticket in Cape May County. pic.twitter.com/4fZYSRAzvU— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) November 5, 2019
JoAnne Zannard said her primary issue is taxes.
"They're too high and I don't want anybody raising them again," said Zannard, of Egg Harbor Township.
All 80 seats in New Jersey’s Democrat-led Assembly are on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, with Republicans fighting to prevent a repeat of last year’s rout in congressional races. Voters in the 2nd district will also be picking a state senator to fill the seat Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew left open when he was elected to Congress.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots, which went out to voters Sept. 21, will also play a role in the outcome.
There are two assembly seats in every district. The top two vote-getters in each district win a seat.
A closer look at some of this year’s top races:
1st DISTRICT
The state’s southernmost district also has New Jersey’s only state Senate contest. Incumbent Democrat Bob Andrzejczak was selected to fill Van Drew’s post and is hoping to get elected to the remainder of the four-year term against Republican Mike Testa. For the Assembly, Democratic incumbents Bruce Land and Matthew Milam are taking on Republicans Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan.
2nd DISTRICT
This district includes Atlantic City and is represented by Democratic incumbents Vince Mazzeo and John Armato. It’s a split district, meaning Republicans control its Senate seat, though state Sen. Chris Brown is not on the ballot this year. Republicans John Risley Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, and Philip Guenther, former mayor of Brigantine, are hoping to put the district in GOP hands.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
