OCEAN VIEW — The comic book store, Symbiotic Comics, took a chance and decided to open a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic while other businesses are still closed or have permanently shut their doors.
Collectibles shops, such as Level Up Entertainment and Farpoint Toys & Collectibles in Mays Landing, Nerdvana Tabletop Games in Egg Harbor Township and Symbiotic Comics, may have an advantage that will help keep them afloat.
The things they sell in terms of science fiction, fantasy and superhero stories, which were once considered geeky, are now driving pop culture. Each of the already existing shops has what is basically a family of supporters that have helped them during the shutdown.
Amy Serra-Queeney, the owner of Symbiotic Comics, said her sons, Dominick Serra, 20, and Luca Serra, 15, both work at at her store and are the inspiration behind it. She hopes to cultivate a group of enthusiasts that will provide a sense of community to her business.
Besides comics, the store sells: graphic novels; manga, which are Japanese graphic novels or comics; and anime, which is computer or hand-drawn Japanese animation.
Serra-Queeney decided to open Symbiotic Comics in June and signed a one-year lease in March for her space in Ocean View, Dennis Township, right before Gov. Phil Murphy issued his stay-at-home orders.
People who live in the area year-round, families who are staying in the campgrounds for the summer, and visitors to the Shore before or after they spend time at the beach are the groups Serra-Queeney hopes to attract.
"We're excited. Excitement is what sells," said Serra-Queeney, who would like visitors to feel like they are attending Comic-Con when visiting her store. "I love having a business away from the busy beaches. I have good, solid people around me."
Without the loyal support from its customers, Farpoint Toys & Collectibles would be out of business at this point, said Justin Daniels, one of the Farpoint co-owners.
Besides the negative impact of the COVID-19 closure to the public as a non-essential business since March 22, a destructive weather event called a derecho caused multiple electrical fires in and around the store on June 3 and led to a destruction of the store's electrical system and widespread damage.
As an indication of how much the store means to its patrons, a GoFundMe page was started on June 4, and the goal of raising $25,000 was surpassed in less than a month.
For the third year in a row, Farpoint Toys is one of the nominees for the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award, said Justin Daniels, one of the Farpoint co-owners. The winners of this year's Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Awards will be announced on July 24. Eisner was an American cartoonist, entrepreneur and writer, who died in 2005.
Farpoint Toys will be featured in a new docuseries about vintage toy stores called "A Toy Store Near You" in episode five. The 30-minute episode premieres tentatively on Aug. 21 on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Vimeo, Daniels said.
"We always try to stay optimistic," said Daniels, who was thankful for the outreach from family, friends and customers.
The tentative plan is for a Labor Day Weekend 10th Birthday / Grand Reopening / It's A Toy Show 2020 / Thank You Extravaganza, according to what Penelope Daniels wrote on their GoFundMe page on July 1.
MAYS LANDING — Justin and Penelope Daniels were sitting at home trying to make the best of t…
Level Up Entertainment, a premier retail destination for comics, board games, toys and video games, was at a bit of a disadvantage being in the Hamilton Mall compared to a stand-alone collectibles shop or one in a strip mall.
Gov. Phil Murphy did not allow the indoor portions of retail shopping malls to reopen until June 29, compared to other non-essential retail, which was permitted on June 15.
The situation at Level Up Entertainment was exacerbated by having the supplier of their's and most comic book stores, Diamond Comic Distributors, who provides new comics to retailers, also shut down for a period of time due to the new coronavirus.
After 13 years in business, co-owner Gregg Mester, 41, of Northfield, said he thought about calling it quits.
"At the end, we love doing it," said Mester, who added he has tried to keep in touch with customers through Facebook and other social media. "We didn't want people to forget us... We've happy to be back."
Josh Taylor, the owner of the 5-year-old Nerdvana Tabletop Games in the English Creek Shopping Center is back open to the public at 50% capacity selling table-top board games and related merchandise connected to such pop culture properties as Pokemon, "Star Wars" and Warhammer.
Nerdavan has not received aid from the Payroll Protection Program, Taylor said. During an eight-week period, it was only doing one-eighth of the business it normally does through online and curbside sales only, Taylor said.
With its niche of people playing games, Nerdvana Games usually hosts multiple events daily. The store reduced its number of organized events and limited its hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.
Nerdvana typically uses four employees along with the two owners. The store has had to operate with the two owners and just two employees, but Taylor said he is not letting go of anybody.
"It's a lot of working with distributors and bill collectors, making arrangements," Taylor said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.