Question: Several years ago, my husband and I received an interesting silver-plated “collectible” cocktail shaker as a wedding gift sent to us by someone we worked with for a few years before the gentleman died. It is 10 inches high, 4½ inches in diameter and marked “Christofle France.” Since we have no use for this item, we may offer it online and hope you can provide information about it, its maker and possible value. — P.C., Avalon
Answer: Your mid-20th-century cocktail shaker that echoes earlier Art Deco styles was made by the House of Christofle, located on the Rue Royale in Paris.
The company was founded in 1830 by Charles Christofle, who introduced electronic silver plating and gilding as metal decoration in France during the early 1840s. Christofle’s tableware, barware, flatware, jewelry and giftware eventually were sold worldwide.
Many of the firm’s popular silver, crystal and porcelain patterns were created by French sculptor and ceramicist Luc Lanel (1893-1965). Lanel’s designs were particularly fashionable throughout the Art Deco era and the 1940s Modernist Movement.
Your cocktail shaker is one of Christofle’s French Art Deco Gallia Designer Collection pieces created from 1935 to 1983. One motif from the collection is listed as originally made to be used on the SS Normandie liner in its first-class dining room and bar.
Recently, a mid-20th-century silver Christofle cocktail shaker like yours, with interior and exterior in good to very good condition, brought $295.
Question: I would appreciate as much information as possible about a family-owned Madame Alexander Sonja Henie doll given to a relative during the 1930s. The composition doll, 18 inches high with blonde hair, wears a red velvet ice skater’s dress with gold-trimmed matching hat and gold fabric ice skates. The doll and her clothes, all in good to very good condition, have “Madame Alexander” tags. Is this doll considered a desirable collectible? — M.K.,Ocean View
Answer: Designed to capture the good looks, charm and graceful ice-skating ability of three-time Norwegian Olympic gold medalist and film star Sonja Henie (1912-69), your family’s doll was made by the Alexander Doll Company located in New York.
Founded in 1923 by Beatrice Alexander, the firm originally produced cloth dolls with flat faces but by 1929 was making high quality Madame Alexander dolls with molded, painted faces dressed in accessorized costumes.
Driven by ambition and creativity, the firm eventually made more than 6,000 different “Personality” doll models, including your Sonja Henie, all representing important, popular people and characters ranging from fairy tale heroines to first ladies.
Offered in 15-, 18-, and 21-inch-tall sizes from 1935 to 1948, the dolls replicate Henie’s athletic beauty with jointed composition body, blonde mohair wig, sleep eyes and molded face.
Folks who collect Madame Alexander personality dolls search for the Henie ice skater models in perfect condition and with original costumes, including ice skates, all complete with Madame Alexander clothing tags.
Late last year, an 18-inch Madame Alexander Sonja Henie doll in excellent condition, with tagged red velvet costume and golden ice skates, sold for $100.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
