An adivsory was posted regarding possible construction on multiple roads in Egg Harbor Township, according to a post on the Egg Harbor Township Police Department’s Facebook page.

The post warns drivers of possible delays for the week of Aug. 13 – Aug. 19 on the following roads:

-          Delilah Road may have tree work done along the road.

-          Somers Point-Mays Landing Road near Somers Avenue.

-          Blackman Road will have a detour or alternating route.

-          Ocean Heights near Steelmanville Road.

-          Black Horse Pike, McKee Avenue or Riddle Avenue at night.

Police ask drivers to use caution in these areas and to follow posted signs.

All traffic advisories can be found at www.ehtpd.com/tup.cfm or www.aclink.org

