EVENING WEATHER: Meteorologist Joe Martucci says to enjoy another rain-free weekend at the Jersey Shore. A heat wave will be on the way, details in the shore and mainland outlook.
Breaking
top story
Possible heat wave, sunshine into the weekend
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
Boy, 7, killed crossing the street in Egg Harbor City
-
Longtime Irish Pub inn manager, 'Mr. Atlantic City' Frank Pileggi dies
-
Brigantine reopens Cove beach after bomb threat
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.