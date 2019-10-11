Passengers in two terminals at Philadelphia International Airport may have been exposed to measles, Pennsylvania Department of Health officials warn.
DOH + @PHLPublicHealth are alerting public of possible exposure of measles in @PHLAirport. Potential exposures occurred on October 2 + 3. If you think you may have been exposed + have symptoms:— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 11, 2019
“An individual with a suspected case of measles was present in the Philadelphia International Airport on two days and may have exposed many individuals,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
Possible times and locations of exposure are:
Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Terminal F from 6:30 p.m. to midnight
Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal F from 4:00 p.m. to midnight
Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal A from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal A/B shuttle bus from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30
“The Department of Health is working with the county and municipal health departments to notify Pennsylvanians who were on flights with the suspected case, but other individuals may have been exposed at the airport during the identified times; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal," Levin said.
