All charities will suffer from the social distancing, curfews and business closings that have been enacted to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

But, South Jersey nonprofits that deal with people who are already vulnerable, including cancers patients and autistic and foster children, are having a particularly challenging time as the money they expected to have in hand decreases from canceled or postponed spring fundraisers.

After the cancellation of upcoming fundraisers, the need for money is dire for Gilda's Club South Jersey, said CEO Andrew Kerstein.

Gilda's Club South Jersey is dedicated to helping families throughout South Jersey find the support and resources they need to continue learning how to live with cancer.

"This is having a very significant impact. We need to actually increase expenses. We can't hold in-person groups. Telecommunication or a virtual-type of support is expensive," said Kerstein, who added an increase in expenses and a decrease in revenue is hitting the organization at both ends.

During the next six month, Gilda's Club South Jersey was supposed to receive some money from a fundraising event called the Puppet Pub held during the 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, which was rescheduled from April 3 and 4 to Aug. 7 and 8.

Gilda's Club South Jersey planned its own fundraiser at the Palm Restaurant in mid-April, and EHT Vagabond was planning to hold a fundraiser for Gilda's Club tied in with the Kentucky Derby at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links in Egg Harbor Township, but it has been pushed back to September, Kerstein said.

Gilda's Club would have received between $50,000 and $100,000 based on the success of these events, Kerstein said.

Kerstein is pleading and making an all-out appeal to all South Jersey residents to try to help his organization with donations as little as $5, $10, or $20 at gildasclubsouthjersey.org

The2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival was supposed to be the site for a fundraiser for CASA for Children for Atlantic and Cape May Counties, said Karen DeRosa, director of community development.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and CASA volunteers see their assigned children regularly and ensure that each child's rights and needs are being attended to while in foster care.

The beer festival fundraiser that was scheduled for CASA was the We Bee'r' Spelling Event, which was supposed to be an adult spelling bee that would have benefited CASA for the first time, DeRosa said.

CASA is supposed to receive some money from the Superhero 1 Mile Walk Run scheduled for April 25, which is tied into the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series and the Milton & Betty Katz JCC in Margate.

The JCC and CASA are currently working together to consider future dates in conjunction with the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series, said Genia Bittner, marketing and event director for the JCC's Atlantic City Marathon Race Series.

This spring, CASA will receive somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000 less than expected, DeRosa said.

"They are already traumatized," said DeRosa about the impact of the new coronavirus scare on children who have already been removed from their biological parents. "We need to support each other during this process."

Autistic children do better when there is stability and consistency, and that has been upended due to the fight against COVID-19, said Isabella Mosca, a board member of F.A.C.E.S. 4 Autism.

Some school-age children are now home unexpectedly during business hours on weekdays, which requires adjustments on both the parents and the children's part.

F.A.C.E.S.' Whine, Women & Song fundraiser at Josie Kelly's Public House in Somers Point has been moved from March 27 to sometime in the summer, Mosca said.

April is also World Autism Month, and F.A.C.E.S. had 20 events scheduled at different locations, which have all been canceled, including Bubbles 4 Autism, which usually takes place at various schools, Mosca said.

F.A.C.E.S. is promoting a virtual Bubbles 4 Autism Day, where people can take pictures of themselves blowing bubbles in their yards, patios, front steps or balconies and post the photos on the organization's Facebook page.

F.A.C.E.S. could lose as much as $3,000 through the cancellation or postponement of its fundraising events, Mosca said.

Mosca said the calls she receives have increased as the parents of autistic children try to work from home while also handling their children's school responsibilities.

"We are doing a lot of Facebook Live and Zoom Meetings," said Mosca, who added a psychologist came on to help parents out.