Brigantine resident Kimberly Stott was recently sworn in as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children volunteer by Family Division Judge M. Susan Sheppard. In her role, Stott will advocate for children and youth living in the foster care system. She joins more than 200 other volunteers who advocate for resources and services and ensure that foster youth are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. Visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org of more information.
Brigantine resident Kimberly Stott was recently sworn in as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children volunteer by Family Division Judge M. Susan Sheppard. In her role, Stott will advocate for children and youth living in the foster care system. She joins more than 200 other volunteers who advocate for resources and services and ensure that foster youth are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. Visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org of more information.
Karen DeRosa / submitted
This is a photo of a fundraising game called Puppet Pub, which was going to be used this spring by 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival to raise money for Gilda's Club South Jersey.
Photo courtesy of Gilda's Club South Jersey
This is a photo of a fundraising game called Puppet Pub, which was going to be used this spring by 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival is raise money for Gilda's Club South Jersey.
All charities will suffer from the social distancing, curfews and business closings that have been enacted to control the spread of the new coronavirus.
But, South Jersey nonprofits that deal with people who are already vulnerable, including cancers patients and autistic and foster children, are having a particularly challenging time as the money they expected to have in hand decreases from canceled or postponed spring fundraisers.
After the cancellation of upcoming fundraisers, the need for money is dire for Gilda's Club South Jersey, said CEO Andrew Kerstein.
Gilda's Club South Jersey is dedicated to helping families throughout South Jersey find the support and resources they need to continue learning how to live with cancer.
"This is having a very significant impact. We need to actually increase expenses. We can't hold in-person groups. Telecommunication or a virtual-type of support is expensive," said Kerstein, who added an increase in expenses and a decrease in revenue is hitting the organization at both ends.
During the next six month, Gilda's Club South Jersey was supposed to receive some money from a fundraising event called the Puppet Pub held during the 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, which was rescheduled from April 3 and 4 to Aug. 7 and 8.
Gilda's Club South Jersey planned its own fundraiser at the Palm Restaurant in mid-April, and EHT Vagabond was planning to hold a fundraiser for Gilda's Club tied in with the Kentucky Derby at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links in Egg Harbor Township, but it has been pushed back to September, Kerstein said.
Gilda's Club would have received between $50,000 and $100,000 based on the success of these events, Kerstein said.
Kerstein is pleading and making an all-out appeal to all South Jersey residents to try to help his organization with donations as little as $5, $10, or $20 at gildasclubsouthjersey.org
LINWOOD — The social and emotional tolls of cancer are often the most lingering side effects…
The2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival was supposed to be the site for a fundraiser for CASA for Children for Atlantic and Cape May Counties, said Karen DeRosa, director of community development.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and CASA volunteers see their assigned children regularly and ensure that each child's rights and needs are being attended to while in foster care.
The beer festival fundraiser that was scheduled for CASA was the We Bee'r' Spelling Event, which was supposed to be an adult spelling bee that would have benefited CASA for the first time, DeRosa said.
CASA is supposed to receive some money from the Superhero 1 Mile Walk Run scheduled for April 25, which is tied into the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series and the Milton & Betty Katz JCC in Margate.
The JCC and CASA are currently working together to consider future dates in conjunction with the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series, said Genia Bittner, marketing and event director for the JCC's Atlantic City Marathon Race Series.
This spring, CASA will receive somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000 less than expected, DeRosa said.
"They are already traumatized," said DeRosa about the impact of the new coronavirus scare on children who have already been removed from their biological parents. "We need to support each other during this process."
Autistic children do better when there is stability and consistency, and that has been upended due to the fight against COVID-19, said Isabella Mosca, a board member of F.A.C.E.S. 4 Autism.
Some school-age children are now home unexpectedly during business hours on weekdays, which requires adjustments on both the parents and the children's part.
F.A.C.E.S.' Whine, Women & Song fundraiser at Josie Kelly's Public House in Somers Point has been moved from March 27 to sometime in the summer, Mosca said.
April is also World Autism Month, and F.A.C.E.S. had 20 events scheduled at different locations, which have all been canceled, including Bubbles 4 Autism, which usually takes place at various schools, Mosca said.
F.A.C.E.S. is promoting a virtual Bubbles 4 Autism Day, where people can take pictures of themselves blowing bubbles in their yards, patios, front steps or balconies and post the photos on the organization's Facebook page.
F.A.C.E.S. could lose as much as $3,000 through the cancellation or postponement of its fundraising events, Mosca said.
Mosca said the calls she receives have increased as the parents of autistic children try to work from home while also handling their children's school responsibilities.
"We are doing a lot of Facebook Live and Zoom Meetings," said Mosca, who added a psychologist came on to help parents out.
1 of 75
Ocean City primary students , Elise Venturi,7, Keira Limthicum,6, and Grace Kane,7, simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ocean City primary students , Elise Venturi,7, Keira Limthicum,6, and Grace Kane,7, simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Francesca Pittaluga,7, spinning with bubble wand at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ashley Garcia,7, blowing bubbles at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sam Gayles,6, blowing with bubble wand at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sam Gayles,6, blowing with bubble wand at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
First grader Evee Grundler,7, and other Ocean City Primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Pat Tweedle and Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam blew bubbles with MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Pat Tweedle blew bubbles with MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Pat Tweedle and Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam blew bubbles with MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
As part of Autism Awareness Day, New Jersey Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet gives remarks to an assembly of students outside the Triangle Elementary School, Hillsborough Township. Repollet was visiting the school to tour their classrooms for children with autism and to take part in a Walk for Autism. The genesis for the event was from a “Passion Project” assignment done by fourth-grade student Bella Ruh, standing immediately beside the commissioner. Bella’s project focused on increasing autism awareness, and staff at the school helped bring the ideas to life with the autism-awareness program.
As part of Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday, Lamont O. Repollet, New Jersey Commissioner of Education, visited self-contained classrooms at Triangle Elementary School, Hillsborough Township. Commissioner Repollet is seated, talking with Ariel Biviano, the student with the tiara. Also seated is Viktoria Wargo (Viktoria Wargo), special education student. Standing to the right is state Sen. Christopher “Kip” Bateman.
Cape May County Special Services School District students had Blow Bubbles 4 Autism where teachers, parents and community members join in celebrating Autism Awareness during this event. A handful of our classes read poems; students sang songs and dance. Faces for Autism with a check for $800 raised through a district wide fundraising initiative where staff sold T-shirts. April 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
GALLERY: Students blow bubbles for Autism Awareness
Students from around the region gathered outside Tuesday to blow bubbles for World Autism Awareness Day. Each year, schools around the country take part in the Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison.
1 of 75
Ocean City primary students , Elise Venturi,7, Keira Limthicum,6, and Grace Kane,7, simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Primary School students prepare to blow bubbles Tuesday.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City primary students , Elise Venturi,7, Keira Limthicum,6, and Grace Kane,7, simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Francesca Pittaluga,7, spinning with bubble wand at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ashley Garcia,7, blowing bubbles at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Sam Gayles,6, blowing with bubble wand at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Sam Gayles,6, blowing with bubble wand at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
First grader Evee Grundler,7, and other Ocean City Primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Eli Gbayee, of Atlantic City, helps Noami Mendoza, 7, and Lucero Cuadrado blow bubbles at the MLK School in Atlantic City.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Pat Tweedle and Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam blew bubbles with MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Muhammad Henderson, 9, blows a few big ones at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in Atlantic City.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Pat Tweedle blew bubbles with MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Pat Tweedle and Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam blew bubbles with MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
As part of Autism Awareness Day, New Jersey Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet gives remarks to an assembly of students outside the Triangle Elementary School, Hillsborough Township. Repollet was visiting the school to tour their classrooms for children with autism and to take part in a Walk for Autism. The genesis for the event was from a “Passion Project” assignment done by fourth-grade student Bella Ruh, standing immediately beside the commissioner. Bella’s project focused on increasing autism awareness, and staff at the school helped bring the ideas to life with the autism-awareness program.
New Jersey Department of Education / provided
As part of Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday, Lamont O. Repollet, New Jersey Commissioner of Education, visited self-contained classrooms at Triangle Elementary School, Hillsborough Township. Commissioner Repollet is seated, talking with Ariel Biviano, the student with the tiara. Also seated is Viktoria Wargo (Viktoria Wargo), special education student. Standing to the right is state Sen. Christopher “Kip” Bateman.
New Jersey Department of Education / provided
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
provided
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Michael Draper / provided
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Michael Draper / provided
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Michael Draper / provided
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.