Wildwood power outage
Buy Now

A transformer issue on Oakland Avenue led to a brief power outage on Morey's Pier on the Wildwood boardwalk Tuesday night. 

 JOHN DeROSIER Staff Writer

WILDWOOD — A blown transformer led to a power outage on the Wildwood boardwalk and over 2,000 customers affected, according to the Atlantic City Electric.

The fire department responded to the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue and discovered that a transformer on a utility pole had blown and power was lost, the fire department said.

Along with that block and its surrounding area, Morey's Pier and the northern blocks of the boardwalk had lost power, according to Deputy Chief Ernie Troiano. 

Troiano said the fire department alerted Atlantic City Electric and the utility sent three vehicles to repair the transformer. No injuries or rescues were reported. 

The repairs began around 10 p.m. and all customers had power restored by midnight, according to Atlantic City Electric.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7258

mreil@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmaxreil

Tags

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.