NORTH CAPE MAY - A tractor trailer knocked down numerous utility poles causing dozens of residents to be without power Monday afternoon, according to the Lower Township police and Atlantic City Electric.
At about 1:23 p.m.,the Lower Township Police Department was notified of a single-car motor vehicle accident that had just occurred on Lincoln Boulevard in the area of the Cape May – Lewes Ferry entrance, police said.
Vehicle fares on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will increase by $1 in-season effective April 1, t…
It was reported that a tractor trailer had knocked down numerous utility poles, police said.
A multi-agency response was activated with the assistance from the Town Bank Fire Department, Delaware River and Bay Authority, Atlantic City Electric, and Lower Township Rescue, police said.
Upon arrival at the accident scene. Lower Township Police observed three snapped utility poles and live wires laying across the road way, police said.
Crash investigation revealed the driver of the tractor trailer was turning in to the Cape May – Lewes Ferry when the top of the truck caught a low hanging wire which resulted in three utility poles being damaged and live wires laying across the roadway, police said.
For about two hours, the 292 residents in the surrounding area were without power, said police and Frank Tedesco, senior communications specialist, Atlantic City Electric.
Atlantic City Electric responded to the scene and made repairs to the utility poles, police said. The tractor trailer was able to be driven from the scene after being deemed safe to do so by fire personnel, police said.
The police did nor release the name of the tractor trailer driver.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.