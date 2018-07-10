A current power outage is affecting portions of the Township of Hamilton and Egg Harbor City, according to police.
Drivers should be prepared for traffic detours at the Rt. 322 and Rt. 50 in Mays Landing as well as St. Louis and Rt. 30 in Egg Harbor City, police say.
According to Atlantic City Electric, there is no estimated time for restoration.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.