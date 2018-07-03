OCEAN CITY — A temporary power outage stopped some rides in their tracks Monday night at Ocean City's Playland Castaway Cove, located at 10th Street and the Boardwalk.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, employees were seen assisting amusement riders exit the Wild Waves roller coaster and Ferris Wheel.
Atlantic City Electric crews temporarily interrupted service for about 800 customers in the area for about 10 minutes Monday night to remove a malfunctioning piece of equipment, Frank Tedesco, a spokesman for Atlantic City Electric said Tuesday morning.
Crews immediately replaced a capacitor around 8:20 p.m. Monday in close proximity to the Boardwalk, he said.
According to Atlantic City Electric's online outage map, areas around 9th Street in the city were experiencing the outages.
Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland Castaway Cove, said Monday the amusement park evacuated the rides as a part of their procedure when the power went out. Ticket refunds were given to affected riders.
Staff helping riders down the stairs pic.twitter.com/J9ExPMM7gQ— Dan Grote (@danielpgrote) July 3, 2018
"The power came back after about 20 minutes. Everything is up and running and people are having fun," Hartley said.
Power was restored to the amusement park before 9 p.m.
Staff Writer Erin Serpico contributed to this report.
