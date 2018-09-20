ATLANTIC CITY — Police have issued a traffic advisory Thursday after a power outage was reported in the city.
There are about 230 customers affected by a power outage and it was reported at 10:02 a.m., according to Atlantic City Electric's outage map.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY- There is a widespread power outage that has resulted in traffic lights not operating. Use caution at those intersections. @ACElecConnect has been notified.— Atlantic City Police (@AtlanticCityPD) September 20, 2018
A spokesperson for Atlantic City Electric said the outage was caused by an issue with a circuit breaker near Fisher Avenue.
Atlantic City Police tweeted at 10:20 a.m. that a widespread outage resulted in traffic lights not operating and that motorists should use extra caution at those intersections.
According to the outage map, the affected area is near the Ducktown and Chelsea areas of the city.
Repair crews from the electric company are on scene and power is estimated to be restored by the early afternoon.
