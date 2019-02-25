Severe winds across have turned off the lights to hundreds of customers across southeastern New Jersey.
Howling winds, with the potential to cause power outages and downed tree branches, is immine…
Outages have been reported in Atlantic, Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May County in Atlantic City Electric's coverage area. Vineland is the only community that does not subscribe to A.C. Electric, having their own electric utility.
As of 10:52 a.m., 610 customers were without power in Atlantic County, 98 customers are left in the dark in Cumberland County, 30 customers were left powerless in Cape May County, with no customers without power in Ocean County.
Here are the top 3 largest outages, by number of customers without power:
Egg Harbor Township - 368
Upper Township - 159
Buena Vista Township - 103
However, taking population into account, here are the top 3 largest outages, by percentage of customers:
Buena Vista Township - 3 percent
Upper Township - 2 percent
Egg Harbor Township - 2 percent
Upper Deerfield Township - 2 percent
Wind gusts have largely been in the 40s throughout the day. Atlantic City International Airport reported a wind gust of 51 mph.
The highest wind gusts so far occurred overnight, with the passage of a cold front. Beach Haven currently has the highest speed of the event, at 60 mph. When wind gusts go over 45 mph, the potential for power outages and downed tree branches become a possibility. While not in South Jersey, two downed trees were found on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth and Middlesex counties on Monday morning.
Winds on Monday will continue to remain strong. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph will be likely. Wind gusts will be in the 40s, though the shore will likely see 50s.
A.C. Electric reminds residents to report downed wires to 1-800-833-7476. Do not touch or try to remove the downed lines and consider all downed lines as energized and extremely dangerous. Track real time updates on A.C. Electric's outage map.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.