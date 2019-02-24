Winds will pick up Monday right where they left off Sunday, and then some, as an intense low pressure system continues to bring very strong gusts to the region.
A high-wind warning remains in effect for most of Monday, through 6 p.m. Winds like this only occur a few times per year. Isolated power outages are likely, if not expected. Tree branches may come down, enhanced by the fact that we have a wet ground. Of course, it will not be the best day for trash pickup, as well.
Temperatures Monday around sunrise will be around freezing, about 5 degrees above average. However, when you have strong northwest winds like these, the wind chill be around 20.
Wind gusts will be between 45 and 50 mph for the most part.
However, some 50-plus mph readings along the shores of the Delaware Bay or at the shore cannot be ruled out. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph. There are two main reasons for such strong winds.
Mainly, there will be a very strong low pressure system moving through Quebec. Secondly, a cold front will pass mid-morning, enhancing winds.
Besides the winds, you can expect a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will rise through the 30s and settle in the low 40s. Wind chills will remain below 32, so bundle up. Winds likely will diminish into the 40s everywhere during the afternoon as high pressure begins to fill in.
Monday evening will continue to be breezy. Again, though, winds will diminish. Expect gusts in the 30s during the evening.
Temperatures likely would drop into the teens overnight if not for the strong winds mixing in some warmer air.
By Tuesday morning, expect plenty of sunshine, with temperatures in the mid 20s on the mainland and the low 30s at the shore. The winds will have calmed by then.
Tuesday will be a quiet day. High pressure will sit overhead, keeping the sunshine plentiful.
The only notable weather feature will be the cooler temperatures. Highs will not rise out of the 30s, staying just below 40 degrees for most. It will not feel as bad in the sun, though.
Moving into Wednesday, South Jersey looks to squeak right in between a disturbance to the north with snow and one to the south with rain.
I’ll keep the cloud cover in and stay likely dry. We’re threading the needle, though, so stay tuned for more information.
