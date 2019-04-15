Power returned to homes in Atlantic City Monday morning after thunderstorms caused outages for 30 percent of Atlantic City Electric customers.
A strong line of thunderstorms that passed through the resort early on Monday morning delivered power outages to the city starting at around 5 a.m.
About 30 percent of Atlantic City Electric customers were without power, which amounted to more than 4,800 customers. The outages were concentrated in neighborhoods on the northern end of the city, including Bungalow Park, Gardner's Basin and the South Inlet.
As of 8 a.m., that was reduced to about 130 customers without power, according to Atlantic City Electric's outage map.
This line of storms is also responsible for power outages in other portions of the region. Lower and Middle townships, in Cape May County have 2 and 3 percent of customers without power, respectively.
Power outages are a result of a line of thunderstorms that began around 3 a.m. in Cumberland County and moved east. The severe thunderstorm warning that was in effect for South Jersey expired just before 5 a.m. Strong gusts still remain in spots, though, along with numerous lightning strikes.
Strong winds will continue throughout the day. A wind advisory will be in effect through 10 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story, updates will be provided as they are released.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.