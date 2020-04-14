Many in South Jersey are still without power Tuesday morning after destructive winds wreaked havoc on South Jersey during a Monday storm.
Destructive winds from a storm system ripped through South Jersey Monday, flattening a gas station structure in Egg Harbor Township, ripping of a Victorian home's roof in Cape May and causing widespread electrical outages.
Atlantic County has 2,744 customers affected, according to the map. There are 41 outages in Atlantic City alone, with an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Cape May County has 1,645 customers affected, according to the map. There are 55 outages in Wildwood, also with an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Throughout Cumberland County, there are 80 customers affected, according to the map.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Downed power lines on Beach Ave. in Cape May were being protected by the fire department.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. On Center street in Somers Point, debris from trees showered the parked vehicles.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Somers Point at the corner of Bethel and Shore Rd., a large tree was uprooted and fell into a building.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Somers Point at the corner of Bethel and Shore Rd., a large tree was uprooted and fell into a building.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. On Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, wind knocked down a large tree into a family home and also damaged the power lines on the street.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. On Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, wind knocked down a large tree into a family home and also damaged the power lines on the street.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. On Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, wind knocked down a large tree into a family home and also damaged the power lines on the street.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported. Owner Ray Leps of Corbin City had a positive attitude about the whole affair and was just thankful no one got hurt.
On April 13th, Atlantic County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Just off the Mays Landing Somers Point road In Somers Point, a building on the All Action Water Sports marina was destroyed around 11:15 in the morning, showering the surrounding neighborhood with debris. Fortunately, no workers were present and no injuries reported.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Downed tree on New York Ave. in Somers Point being cleared.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Downed tree on New York Ave. in Somers Point being cleared.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Wildwood Firefighters tried to secure a sign that was damaged by the wind on Ocean Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Wildwood Firefighters tried to secure a sign that was damaged by the wind on Ocean Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Wildwood Firefighters tried to secure a sign that was damaged by the wind on Ocean Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. American Legion Post in Wildwood with a sign blown over.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Police in Wildwood were keeping an eye on a telephone pole by Roberts and Atlantic Ave. that look like it was weakened by the wind.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Police in Wildwood were keeping an eye on a telephone pole by Roberts and Atlantic Ave. that look like it was weakened by the wind.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The Boardwalk section just south of the Wildwoods Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the Boardwalk. See more photos from the storm’s aftermath on
PressofAC.com
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Wildwood surf by the Convention Center.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Debris in Cape May in front of Carney's on Beach Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. Debris in Cape May in front of Carney's on Beach Ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, Congress Hall received enough wind to dislodge one of the hotel's oceanside pillars.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. The boardwalk section just south of the Wildwood Convention center was severely damaged as wind gusts lifted up whole sections of the boardwalk.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, 11 Decatur ave. was dealt a major amount of damage to its roof which was piled up as if it were a construction site in the adjoining parking lot.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, a downed tree on Lafayette ave.
On April 13th, Cape May County and surrounding areas were hit hard with intense winds and rain. In Cape May, a downed tree on Lafayette ave.
