Many in South Jersey are still without power Tuesday morning after destructive winds wreaked havoc on South Jersey during a Monday storm.

There are still 567 active outages throughout the region, according to Atlantic City Electric’s outage map, with 4,561 customers affected. So far, the company has served 544,479 customers related to outages.

Atlantic County has 2,744 customers affected, according to the map. There are 41 outages in Atlantic City alone, with an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Cape May County has 1,645 customers affected, according to the map. There are 55 outages in Wildwood, also with an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Throughout Cumberland County, there are 80 customers affected, according to the map.

