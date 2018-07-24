A woman’s pregnancy and reproductive history may tell how at risk she is for developing dementia later in life, according to new research.
Researchers set out to study the differences between men and women for the risk of developing dementia, with a focus on finding answers to why women make up more dementia and Alzheimer’s disease cases in the United States.
Study results were released at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago and indicated the number of children, number of miscarriages, starting age of menstruation and age of menopause may factor into how high a woman's risk is for developing a form of dementia.
“Possible causes of dementia in women, in particular reproductive factors, are not well understood,” Paola Gilsanz, staff scientist with Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research, said in a statement. “We aimed to identify female-specific risks and protective factors impacting brain health, which is critical to diminishing the disproportionate burden of dementia experienced by women.”
Of the 5.5 million people 65 and older with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States, 3.4 million are women and 2 million are men, according to association statistics.
Self-reported data came from 14,596 women who were between 40 and 55 years old during the years of 1964 through 1973 in one of the largest studies of its kind on the topic.
Researchers found women in the study with three or more children had a 12 percent lower risk of dementia compared to women with one child. They also found each additional report of a miscarriage was linked to a 9 percent increased risk of dementia compared to women with no miscarriages.
“We are intrigued by the possibility that pregnancy may reorganize the mother’s body in ways that could protect her against developing Alzheimer’s later in life,” Molly Fox, assistant professor in the Departments of Anthropology and Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the University of California-Los Angeles, said in a statement.
Other study results showed women who reported getting their periods for the first time at age 16 or older were at 31 percent greater risk than those who reported getting it at age 13. Women who experienced menopause at 45 years or younger had a 28 percent greater dementia risk than older women.
Women also may have an advantage in retaining memory for words and verbal items during normal aging and mild cognitive impairment, said researchers from the University of Illinois-Chicago and University of California-San Diego.
Another study showed women appeared to sustain their cognitive performance in early stages of diseases like Alzheimer’s, compared to men, which could mask early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and result in a more severe burden of disease at the time of diagnosis, continuing with rapid deterioration.
“More research is needed in this area, because having a better understanding of sex-specific risk factors across the lifespan may help us discover — and eventually apply — specific prevention strategies for different populations of people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” Maria Carrillo, Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer, said in a statement.
