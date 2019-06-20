CAPE MAY POINT — A preliminary report released Thursday does not give a definite cause of a fatal plane crash off the coast of Cape May last month.
Lawrence Klimek, 58, of Howell Township, took off in the single-engine Mooney M20J from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport about 8 a.m. May 29, and reports came in of a plane in the water about 11:15 a.m. His body, and the plane, were recovered two days later.
Released by the National Transportation Safety Board, the report details the examination of the wreckage, which included all the major components except for the left wing.
Fractures in the surface of the plane “displayed features consistent with overload failure,” according to the report, with the roof, left wing and empennage, or the tail assembly, were separated from the fuselage.
“Flight control continuity was confirmed from the cockpit area, through several breaks, to all available flight control surfaces,” according to the report. “The fracture surfaces at the breaks displayed features consistent with overstress. The leading edge of the right wing was uniformly crushed aft along its entire span.”
Witnesses interviewed by investigators described the plane climbing and diving along the coast before finally crashing.
CAPE MAY POINT — The body of a 58-year-old Monmouth County pilot and the plane he was flying…
“It appeared stable and in control but then dipped, hit the water and skipped up out of control,” one witness stated in a written report. “It climbed steeply gaining perhaps 100-200 feet, stalled, turned downward, and plunged almost straight into the water perhaps 500 feet off shore, directly off or slightly west of the (WWII civil defense) battery."
A video sent into investigators from a woman on Diamond Beach, about five miles north of the crash site, shows the plane near the shoreline, about 10 feet above the wave break, with the engine sounding smooth, according to the report.
“At one point, the airplane descended below the horizon line,” according to the report. “About 20 seconds into the 30-second video, the airplane began a steep climb. The airplane was about 200 feet above the surface when the video ended.”
A pilot and his plane remain submerged in the water off Cape May Point more than a day after…
Klimek, unidentified in the report, held a commercial pilot certificate with 333 total hours of flight experience, 17 of which were in the same make and model of the plane in which he crashed.
“Training and rental records revealed that since that time the pilot completed on-line FAA flight-review training, received 17 hours of dual instruction, and had accrued 44.1 total hours of flight experience,” according to the report.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.