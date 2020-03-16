Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman on Monday called for the state to institute all mail-in voting for the June 2 primary election, to avoid risking poll workers contracting the new coronavirus.
“It is simply not worth the risk to jeopardize the health of so many poll workers in the primary election, most of whom are senior citizens and are the most susceptible to serious respiratory illnesses,” Suleiman said. “While it is my hope that this crisis will have subsided come June 2, New Jersey simply cannot take that chance.”
Republicans countered that the real motive was to benefit Democrats politically, not to protect public health.
“Chairman Suleiman’s call for an exclusive vote-by-mail primary only underscores how beholden he is to the Callaway organization,” said Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis. “If it wasn’t for the Callaways’ efforts for (Democratic) Assemblyman (Vince) Mazzeo and (John) Armato, they wouldn’t have won on vote-by-mails after they lost at the machines.”
Craig Callaway is an Atlantic City and Pleasantville Democratic power broker who, with his brother David, runs an organization that generates huge numbers of votes by mail for candidates they support.
In a recent letter, a coalition of seven Democratic county chairmen in South Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District called on candidates to disavow any help from the Callaway organization, which they allege has used questionable tactics in its vote-by-mail operation. Only Suleiman declined to sign the letter, Davis said.
The Callaways have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to their get-out-the-vote efforts.
On the national level, there is some support for encouraging vote-by-mail for voters in all states should the COVID-19 outbreak continue.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is proposing $500 million in federal funding to help states prepare for possible voting disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak. His bill would give Americans the option to vote by mail in case of a widespread emergency.
Those who are nervous about going to the polls if the COVID-19 outbreak is still raging may request a mail-in-ballot by filling out a form and sending it to the county clerk.
An application to get a vote-by-mail ballot must be received by the clerk’s office seven days prior to the election, but a voter may also apply in person until 3 p.m. the day before the election.
But first would-be primary voters must be registered to vote and have the proper party affiliation by April 8.
Unaffiliated registered voters are all set. All they have to do is walk in to a polling place and declare themselves Democrat or Republican, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
Registration can be done up to 21 days before primary election day, Caterson said. It requires completing and sending in the registration form by May 12 this year.
Only those registered as Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary, or as Republicans in the GOP primary. Unaffiliated voters can walk into their polling places on Election Day and declare their party affiliation, but party changes must be made earlier.
“If you are already registered as a D or R, you can change parties by filing the change of party form at least 55 days before Primary Election Day — which date is fast approaching in early April,” Caterson said.
That means the form has to be filed with the county commissioner of registration (in Atlantic County that is also the Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon) by April 8 for a June 2 election.
Voters who have requested a mail-in ballot will only get a ballot for the party in which the voter is registered.
“If you are unaffiliated you will receive ballots for both parties,” Caterson said. But only one can be legally submitted.
The Wyden bill, to be filed Wednesday, could boost a national trend toward voting by mail. Wyden’s home state of Oregon was the first state to vote entirely by mail in the 1990s, and the practice has grown to the point that more than 31 million Americans — about one quarter of all voters — cast ballots by mail in 2018.
Wyden’s bill would give all Americans the right to vote by mail if 25 percent of states declare an emergency related to the coronavirus outbreak. The bill also would require state and local officials to prepare contingency plans for possible coronavirus disruptions and to offer prepaid envelopes with self-sealing flaps to minimize the risk of contagion from voters’ licking envelopes.
Suleiman said the state should cover the costs of mailing ballots to all New Jersey voters for the primary, including prepaid postage on the ballots so that residents do not need a stamp to return their completed ballot.
Suleiman also urged state officials to postpone the March 31 Atlantic City referendum in order to protect the health of poll workers and voters.
The Washington Post contributed to this report.
