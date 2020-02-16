The end of the extended holiday will be much warmer than how it started.
The only storm in the seven-day outlook will come Tuesday, before sunshine dominates through the end of the week.
Temperatures Monday morning will be around 32 on the mainland, with the upper 30s at the shore. We’ll have partial sunshine to start the morning as a new high pressure system comes into play.
Outdoor winter projects and exercise will be just fine during the day. High temperatures will get up to around 50, 5 degrees above average. A few more clouds will be present during the afternoon, but nothing to ruin your day.
Looking at the record books, we’ve had the second-mildest start to February at Atlantic City International Airport, just behind 1990 (records go back to 1943). To lengthen the period of records even more, we can look at Cape May, which goes back to 1894. Here, too, though, we still capture the silver medal.
If we had just been in the 40s for highs and the 20s for lows — about average — Friday and Saturday, we’d likely be in the top spot.
Going forward, we’ll have opportunities to be in that top spot.
Monday night will be very mild. We’ll get down to 35-40 degrees early in the evening, but then rise after midnight as winds turn to the southeast, blowing in milder air. Fog should develop as well, mainly at the shore.
This will take us to the rainy blip in the forecast, Tuesday.
A warm front will pass, bringing showers. Then we’ll enter a break before a cold front sweeps through, bringing steadier rain and, eventually, windy conditions.
The potential for those rain showers will begin between 8 and 10 a.m. They will be light and scattered, lasting until around 2 to 4 p.m.
Rainfall totals will be under a 10th of an inch, and some of you will stay dry throughout this time. It’ll be a mild day otherwise, with highs in the mid-50s.
Then we’ll wait for the rain from the cold front to pass through. This should be for a few hours between 5 and 10 p.m. It’ll again be weak and not cause any issues.
Afterwards, winds will kick up out of the northwest. The high pressure will still be far away, though. So clouds won’t clear out quickly.
Still, we’ll see some sunshine to start Wednesday. Lows will be 25-30 degrees.
The arrival of the cold air will be slow to get in, and a nice February Wednesday will prevail. Just a jacket should be fine for the day, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s.
The coldest part of the week will be Thursday and Friday.
The Canadian high pressure will make our sky bright and blue with bone dry air.
Thursday morning will challenge where we were Saturday morning, with teens for the mainland and the low 20s at the shore.
Bring the gloves and scarves, with highs both days in the mid- to upper 30s.
