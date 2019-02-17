The rain showers from Sunday night will quickly become a thing of the past Monday.
However, a larger storm comes into focus midweek, and more details of the snow, sleet and rain are here.
The last of the rain showers will be between 5 and about 7 a.m., exiting Cumberland County first and rolling off the coast near 7 a.m. So, if you will be heading out early, you’ll want the umbrella.
However, you’ll lose it quickly, as a dry slot fills in.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
Speaking of water, there will be spotty areas of minor stage coastal flooding during the Monday morning high tide. Move your cars early. The susceptible areas will have water (Black and White Horse pikes and West End Avenue come to mind).
By midday, we will see a mostly sunny sky. That will continue for the day. High temperatures will wind up in the upper 40s, so about seasonable for this time of the year. However, take note of the winds. Winds will go from northeast to northwest during the day around 15 mph, with gusts to around 30.
A mainly clear sky will take us through the night. The winds will remain elevated during the evening and fall off after midnight. Lows will range from the low 20s in the Pine Barrens to the upper 20s at the shore.
High pressure will sit in New England (important for Wednesday’s system) on Tuesday. This will give us a quiet day. You’ll need the winter jacket, with afternoon highs just shy of 40. However, there will be plentiful sunshine throughout the day.
Clouds will build Tuesday night. A warm front will race up the East Coast, all connected with a large low-pressure system that cuts up the Great Lakes. If that sounds familiar, that’s because it is. This was exactly what happened last Monday and Tuesday. We will expect similar results for South Jersey.
Precipitation will begin midday, say between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., from south to north. With high pressure in place over New England, cold air will be “dammed” into the region. This allows for a wintry start to the system. It’s looking like all snow at the start.
A light to moderate snow will then fall for the afternoon as the winds pick up. This will first be from the east, and with ocean temps in the 30s, it actually keeps it cold. However, as it flips to the southeast, we’ll warm up and switch over to rain around the evening commute. There could be an hour or two of sleet with this in between. Generally, expect a low to moderate impact snow event.
Then, the rain washes through South Jersey on Wednesday night. Watch for areas of roadway flooding. Rain will end Thursday morning, so bring the umbrella.
Furthermore, minor flood stage will be likely during the Wednesday high tides and perhaps Thursday morning as well.
