Digital Producer Maxwell Reil and Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci hit the boardwalks again Friday in lieu of Labor Day weekend.
The duo make their way to Wildwood and Ocean City taking the sights, rides, games and food to show South Jersey the best spots for the holiday weekend.
Annnnnddddd we’re off! We should be in Wildwood in about 30 minutes. If you’re on the boardwalk come and say hi! We’ll be by Mariners Pier. #LaborDayWeekend #PressOfAC pic.twitter.com/mxNCU7p3pB— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
@Wildwoods_NJ , @acpressmaxreil is ready for you. #acpress #pressofac #LDW2018 pic.twitter.com/w1uJCTaXnt— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
First stop of the day needs to include some friendly competition.
First competition - Skeeball— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
🏅 @acpressmaxreil
👎 @ACPressMartucci #pressofac #acpress pic.twitter.com/SC0iDzQEC6
Reil takes the win, Martucci must play a solo game of Pac Man.
Joe loses to me so he plays a solo game of Pac Man. #LaborDayWeekend #PressOfAC pic.twitter.com/u3BSrpayp6— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
Buddy Tarbotton at Bobby Dee’s Arcade talks about the "final push" of the summer season.
"We want to see people come down and have a great time," he said.
We talked to Buddy Tarbotton at Bobby Dee’s Arcade about the importance of #LaborDayWeekend crowds as the summer wraps up. #PressOfAC pic.twitter.com/rCcGN9Syij— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
After some game time, it's on to the rides.
.@acpressmaxreil is in his happy place 🎢 (maybe @ACPressMartucci based on the name 🌀) #acpress #pressofac #LDW2018 pic.twitter.com/rXXthLwYTb— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
After the rides in Wildwood it's off to Ocean City.
We’re on our way to Ocean City! Thanks #Wildwood ! #LaborDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/3aRl2DOKgn— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
First stop? Pizza
First stop at the Ocean City pizza tour: Tony P’s House of Pies for a classic white slice of pizza. #PressOfAC #LaborDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/xz98e5jlqt— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
Next stop on the pizza tour, Manco and Manco.
Joe’s review of Manco & Manco: #PressOfAC #LaborDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/hcuTpCg0ea— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
Third stop on the pizza tour.
Joe is on slice 3 from Litterer’s Food Court. This man is not giving up. #LaborDayWeekend #PressOfAC pic.twitter.com/9N8GW8CPsa— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) August 31, 2018
And if you missed the guys on Memorial Day, you can see their story here.
GALLERY: Ranking the best rides on Wildwood's boardwalk
We at the Press wanted to answer the question that is posed on weekend nights all summer in Wildwood: what is the best Wildwood ride?
We wanted to take into consideration that the boardwalk offers different types of rides for kids as well as thrill-seekers.
With that in mind, here are the top-10 best rides on Wildwood's boardwalk.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.