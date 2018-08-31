Digital Producer Maxwell Reil and Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci hit the boardwalks again Friday in lieu of Labor Day weekend. 

The duo make their way to Wildwood and Ocean City taking the sights, rides, games and food to show South Jersey the best spots for the holiday weekend.

First stop of the day needs to include some friendly competition.

Reil takes the win, Martucci must play a solo game of Pac Man.

Buddy Tarbotton at Bobby Dee’s Arcade talks about the "final push" of the summer season.

"We want to see people come down and have a great time," he said.

After some game time, it's on to the rides.

After the rides in Wildwood it's off to Ocean City.

First stop? Pizza

Next stop on the pizza tour, Manco and Manco.

Third stop on the pizza tour.

