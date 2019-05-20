Meteorologist Joe Martucci, Wayne Roop and Valerie Meola

From left to right - Meteorologist Joe Martucci, Wayne Roop, of Lower Township and Valerie Meola, Meteorologist, National Weather Service, Mount Holly. Roop was presented with the John Campanius Holm award for his achievements in weather observation. Roop has been observing at his home since 1975. Only 25 of these awards are presented each year to the thousands of Cooperative Observer Program sites in the country. 

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

EVENING WEATHER: A summery, stormy evening will go on in South Jersey. To talk about it, Meteorologist Joe Martucci is joined by Wayne Roop at his house in Lower Township. Wayne won an award by the National Weather Service for his weather observations. Valeria Meola, with the NWS, was on hand for the award, and forecast, as well.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments