CAMDEN — The alleged ringleaders of an ongoing $50 million drug compounding fraud must post a $200,000 secured bond by next week, a federal judge ruled Friday afternoon.
Sara Hickman, 42, a former teacher, along with her husband, William, 42, a pharmaceutical sales representative, who have both pleaded not guilty in the case, appeared in U.S. District Court in front of Judge Robert B. Kugler.
The couple were ordered to post the secured bond by noon next April 12 after their attorneys unsuccessfully argued that the Hickmans are not a flight risk.
With his decision, Kugler held up a previous ruling by Judge Ann Marie Donio, who set the secured bail during the Hickmans’ arraignment last month.
After Kugler’s ruling, Samuel Moulthrop, William Hickman’s attorney, asked if a condo with a tax assessed value of $81,000, as well as the leins on two cars, a 2015 Chevy Suburban and 2016 BMW X5, with a Blue Book value of $50,000 to $55,000 could be posted as collateral.
Assistant U.S. Attorney R. David Walk Jr., who represents the state in the case, did not object and Kugler granted the request.
Currently, the couple have $821,000 in liquid, unrestrained assets, Kugler said, including checking and savings accounts, and IRA and a timeshare in Hawaii, the value of which was not disclosed.
The government has frozen many of the couple’s accounts and properties, totaling $1.6 million, Sara Hickman’s attorney, Lee Vartan, said, arguing that the couple needed money for day-to-day living expenses as well as a “time-intensive, labor intensive and costly defense.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.