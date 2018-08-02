Two firefighters from Atlantic County are among dozens from New Jersey who have been sent to battle wildfires raging in the western part of the nation.
Capt. Albert Valentino, and Fire Control Technician John Knapp, 27, both of Collings Lake Fire Department, have been sent to help in northern California and Idaho, respectively.
Knapp's voice was calm when he talked Thursday in a cell phone interview with a reporter for The Press of Atlantic City.
"These fires happen every year," he said. "California is on the news, but they happen out here, too."
Knapp also commented that there are around 24 total fires burning in the Great Basin area, which spans all Nevada, much of Oregon and Utah, and sections of California, Idaho and Wyoming.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service dispatched 20 firefighters to help battle a wildfire in Colorado and two wildfire engines to battle blazes in California on Friday, according to a news release.
Firefighters left Philadelphia International and Newark-Liberty International airports Friday morning and are expected to be out West for two weeks. The Forest Fire Service will send more crews as hot and dry conditions continue, the agency said.
Colorado’s Lake Christine wildfire has burned about 12,000 acres so far.
Knapp was on his way Thursday to combat the Sharps Fire, a wildfire that has burned approximately 53,950 acres of land in Blaine County, Idaho. It's burning on steep terrain, and Knapp described the fire's behavior as "erratic."
According to InciWeb, a incident information system developed by the United States Forest Service in 2004 to track wildfires and other natural disasters, the Sharps Fire was reported on Sunday.
Weather conditions, including high temperatures and heavy gusts of wind, continue to stir the fire and aid its spread.
Road closures and evacuation notices, as well as pre-evacuation notices, are spread throughout the county.
The Press of Atlantic City reached out to Valentino, but did not get a response.
— The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
