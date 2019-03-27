An Absecon resident who commuted via the Atlantic City Rail Line for years to study at a seminary has been nominated to the board of NJ Transit.
The Rev. Janet Hewes Gasbarro's nomination gives a seat at the table to an Atlantic County resident at a time when advocates are calling for the closed Atlantic City Rail Line to not only reopen May 24, but to expand its service.
Gasbarro, a former hospice chaplain with AtlantiCare, retired in December as interim pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pleasantville. She said she was recommended by state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, to the unpaid, volunteer position.
"I'm really excited about it. I have been a user of public transportation as a traveler and commuter over the years," Gasbarro said. "I know how important it is to people and their lives."
Gasbarro's nomination must be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee before she can join the board. But she said she is studying the issues in preparation of her work to come.
Brown said Gov. Phil Murphy's nomination of Gasbarro will be a huge help to Atlantic City Rail Line users.
"In light of NJ Transit's blatant disregard of our commuters, who’s better to remind the bureaucrats at NJ Transit about service to others while making sure working families come first than a pastor with a master's degree in systems management?" said Brown.
In her first career, Gasbarro managed educational and nonprofit organizations, she said. In graduate school in California, she studied the transit system in Sacramento.
"We did an analysis of a park-and-ride express bus system and presented it to the Sacramento Transit Authority Board, which eventually took up some of what we recommended," Gasbarro said.
"I've had an interest in it (mass transit) for a long time."
Her nomination is part of a revamping of NJ Transit governance, laid out in a bill signed by Murphy in December after months of canceled trains — including the shutdown of the entire Atlantic City Rail Line — and shortages of personnel made it clear the system was in trouble.
The law expands the board from eight members to 12 and requires all public members to either have experience as regular public transportation riders or in human resources or certain transportation topics.
Flora Castillo, of Ventnor, had been on the board since 1999 but was frequently criticized for attending by phone rather than in person and was not reappointed.
In September, the board decided to suspend the Atlantic City Rail Line to allow for the installation of safety equipment called Positive Train Control. At the time, NJ Transit said it would resume in early 2019. But then officials said a shortage of trains and personnel prevented it from reopening on time.
The rail line is due to reopen May 24, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for more frequent service after it reopens.
Gasbarro said she would support expanded service, since NJ Transit canceled some of the most highly used and profitable train runs about a decade ago.
“We are thrilled Rev. Gasbarro will serve on the NJT Corporation Board," said Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, in a statement Tuesday. "As an Absecon resident, we are confident she will represent the interests of Atlantic County well, particularly at a time when passengers feel their voices aren’t being heard."
Gasbarro used the Atlantic City Rail Line for five years in the 1990s, when she commuted to study at a seminary in Mt. Airy, Pennsylvania, she said. She took it to 30th Street Station, where she picked up another train. Her hometown of Absecon is one of the stops along the A.C. line.
Now, she uses a NJ Transit bus and New York mass transit to visit her son and his family in Westchester County, New York.
"If I time it right, it gets me there in four hours, not much more than driving," said Gasbarro.
In the 1990s, the train was perfect for reading and doing schoolwork while commuting, and there were more trains scheduled on the Atlantic City line than there are now, she said.
Cuts to train service, even to trains that were heavily used, were "not the way to build a system," Gasbarro said of changes NJ Transit made about a decade ago.
Armato and Mazzeo said they look forward to seeing Gasbarro "stand up for commuters and help get NJ Transit running efficiently and effectively.”
