PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man died Monday night after running a red light at Main Street and Delilah Road and hitting a utility pole, police said.

Police responded to reports of a serious accident just before midnight. Upon arrival, the 42-year-old-driver of a 2005 Mazda 6 was found “entrapped in the vehicle and fatally injured.”

The name of the driver was withheld until his next of kin is notified.

The driver was heading east on Delilah Road in his 2005 Mazda 6 when he ran a red light and drove into the westbound lane, sideswiping another car and losing control of his own, police said. His car left the road and struck the pole.

Pleasantville Fire/Rescue and Tricare EMS also responded. That stretch of road was closed for four hours, police said.

Police said the street was wet but there was no sign of ice.

The crash is under investigation.

Staff Writer Amanda Auble contributed to this report.

