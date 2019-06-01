EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport is getting $400,456 in grant money for a de-icing facility.
U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker announced Friday afternoon that the airport will receive a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for the construction of the facility. The money is in addition to $8 million the airport will receive in federal funding for the facility, which was announced May 14.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The South Jersey Transportation Authority moved one step closer Friday t…
“These important federal investments not only help ensure the safety of air travelers but stimulate our local economy and create new jobs,” Menendez said. “Modernizing our aging infrastructure helps keep our state economically competitive.”
Morristown Municipal Airport also will receive $7,021,659 for runway safety improvements, the senators said in a news release.
"This federal investment is another example of our shared commitment to restoring New Jersey's aging infrastructure," Booker said. "By investing in the Morristown and Atlantic City airports, we are not only keeping travelers safe and moving, but also strengthening New Jersey's economy.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.