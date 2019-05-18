The Atlantic City Beach Patrol Benevolent Organization held a fundraiser Saturday afternoon to jumpstart the group's junior lifeguard camp program. Attendees were treated to live music, food, beer, and activates such as ax-throwing and a lifeguard race. 100% of the nonprofit's proceeds went toward the training of lifeguard cadets, ages 8 to 13, covering ocean rescue and safety, as well as introductory classes to CPR.
— Tyler Osborne-Lomax
