Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the Division of Consumer Affairs announced Wednesday that initial inspections found 12 establishments in Atlantic City and Seaside Heights violated state consumer protection laws and regulations.
The Safe Summer initiative, designed to promote a family-friendly environment in New Jersey’s coastal communities, is a division enforcement effort to check boardwalk games for fairness of play, and to ensure they haven’t been modified to the disadvantage of players.
Investigators also check stores for compliance with pricing and refund policies.
“We don’t want anyone walking away from what should be an enjoyable trip feeling like they, or worse, their children, were taken advantage of by rigged games or deceptive sales practices,” Grewal said in a statement.
Paul R. Rodriguez, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, said investigators comb the boardwalk to ensure a fair and safe experience for the thousands of individuals and families who flock to the Jersey Shore each summer.
“Through their efforts, we are making sure that the few stores and amusement game operators who aren’t playing by the rules are held accountable so they don’t spoil the fun for everyone,” Rodriguez said in a statement.
Since Safe Summer 2018 got underway last month, investigators from the division’s Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission unit and its Office of Consumer Protection have visited boardwalks in Atlantic City and Seaside Heights.
Legalized Game of Chance investigators inspected a total of eight arcades and 27 individual amusement games and found five locations with alleged violations, including crane machines with prizes too heavy or packed too tightly to be picked up, and a boardwalk game where it was impossible to win the top prize in the number of allotted chances.
Investigators wrote up a total of 11 violations that will be presented to the Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission for possible action.
Office of Consumer Protection investigators inspected a total of 25 stores and found seven with alleged violations, including hundreds of items from children’s clothing to shot glasses without clearly marked prices and a shop without a prominently posted refund policy. Citations will be written up and sent out to the alleged violators.
Neither the Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission not the Office of Consumer Protection released the names of the specific violators.
In addition to the Safe Summer sweeps, investigators with Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission conduct boardwalk inspections all season long; visiting every one of the state’s 266 amusement game licensees at least once.
There are 16 shore resort municipalities in New Jersey with licensed amusement games.
They are Sea Isle City, Wildwood, North Wildwood, Stone Harbor, Beach Haven, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Cape May, Keansburg, Long Branch, Pt. Pleasant, Manasquan, Seaside Park, Seaside Heights, Beachwood and Toms River.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.