ATLANTIC CITY — Walt Elliott, of North Wildwood, spends close to two hours each way commuting by NJ Transit bus and train to get to his job in Philadelphia every day. The mere thought of an even longer commute when the Atlantic City Rail Line is suspended next month has the 69-year-old computer specialist considering retirement.
“I don’t want to drive, and the bus is much slower,” Elliott said during his Friday morning rush hour commute. “I’m disappointed, but I know I can’t do anything about it. I don’t know how I’ll adjust yet.”
The nearly 70 miles of track from Atlantic City to Philadelphia are being shut down until early 2019 for installation of federally mandated safety equipment, according to NJ Transit.
In the meantime, the agency will expand service on local bus route No. 554 to and from the rail stations between Atlantic City and Lindenwold, from which the PATCO rail line carries riders into Philadelphia.
Atlantic City Rail Line tickets and passes with a destination or origin of Philadelphia will be discounted 25 percent and cross-honored on bus route No. 554, PATCO, River Line and special shuttle bus service.
Customers in Atlantic City can also use their discounted rail tickets and passes on the 551 express bus with a final destination of Philadelphia. This bus has a similar travel time as the train, according to NJ Transit.
Many riders heading toward Philadelphia on Friday expressed frustration with the decision to shut down the line for work while reallocating train cars and crews from the Atlantic City line to North Jersey.
“This is so typical of NJ Transit,” said Janet Mitrocsak, of Ocean City. “They favor North Jersey and South Jersey doesn’t seem to matter to them. This whole plan makes no sense.”
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, wrote a letter to NJ Transit leadership in which he questioned the need to completely terminate service during the upgrades and requested the agency consider providing a revised rail schedule similar to the one used this spring when signal and track work was being done on the line. He further stated the agency’s “plan to replace the train service with bus service provides no relief for families traveling from Atlantic County.”
“Those traveling from Atlantic County have to take the non-express No. 554 Bus, extending commutes up to two hours, without access to a restroom,” Brown wrote in the letter dated Aug. 8.
The increased bus service is of little solace for Kathy Jurimas, of Margate. The 55-year-old accountant said she “can’t put anymore hours” on her day commuting. She also said NJ Transit’s lack of transparency leading up to the line suspension has her expecting the worst.
“I don’t trust anything (NJ Transit does),” Jurimas said. “My personal opinion is that I think they’re going to close the whole line for good.”
State Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said he received assurances from both Gov. Phil Murphy’s office and NJ Transit officials that a total shutdown of the Atlantic City Rail Line was not going to happen.
However, Van Drew, a congressional candidate in November, said he is concerned that once commuters find and become comfortable with an alternative means of transportation, they may not return to riding the train.
That could be problematic for South Jersey’s main rail line, which has seen a steady decrease in ridership in recent years. In 2011, ridership on the Atlantic City Rail Line was just above 1.38 million. By 2017, annual ridership fell below 1 million, with NJ Transit reporting just 999,346 passengers. Year-to-date ridership is down 4.1 percent in 2018.
One rider who likely won’t return when service resumes in 2019 is Ashley Jefferson. The 30-year-old from Absecon said she’s thinking about looking for other jobs that don’t require her to travel into Philadelphia every day, despite the fact that she and her husband purchased their home because of its proximity to the rail line. She currently pays $86 for a weekly pass but estimated the alternatives proposed by NJ Transit would force her to spend almost $100 more per week to pay for parking and tolls to get to work on time.
“I don’t make enough money to afford this,” she said. “I’m really annoyed. It seems like they’re trying to get rid of this line.”
UPDATE: This story has been updated to include express bus service information provided by NJ Transit.
