ATLANTIC CITY — “It’s about supply and demand. I mean, what is keeping these young people out in front of these stores?” Steven Young asked.
A Tuesday night meeting allowed a couple dozen residents like Young to voice their complaints about neighborhood storefronts, where disorderly conduct, loitering, drug dealing and even verbal and physical fights are major issues, they said.
“I’m sure everybody in this room would be more than glad to be able to testify what’s going on in our neighborhood and the types of monies that’s been going out,” Young said, adding the community has seen “transactions,” including the sale of loose cigarettes.
No store owners or managers spoke out during the meeting, but Deputy Chief James Sarkos did point out at least one who was in attendance.
Led by 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and held at City Hall, representatives from the Atlantic City Police Department, the city’s Licensing and Inspection Department and others brainstormed ideas about how to limit the criminal activity, such as instating curfews for businesses and introducing nuisance ordinances targeting businesses that are generating more calls to police.
“This is our second attempt in this, and we want to continue,” Shabazz said. “There are going to be efforts to make sure that the businesses comply with the existing laws and procedures and practices and that we have cooperative efforts with all the city departments to make sure that your concerns are addressed.”
City Council and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority are also in talks to bring a “quality supermarket” to the city, he said, calling it an “active project.”
“I think very soon we’ll have some positive announcements,” he said.
Licensing and Inspections Director Dale Finch said they have identified 97 neighborhood stores, and that their inspectors work to make sure businesses are in compliance.
Chief Henry White said the department has received complaints from the businesses as well, especially when “undesirables” are asked to leave. He said that just Monday night, a store merchant was stabbed on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.
White said plainclothes officers and uniformed foot patrols have been set up on the street and they’ve been working on an excessive-use ordinance “to go after some of the property owners where they are generating more cost for services than, say, someone else.” He added he is looking into restricting some of the convenience stores' hours, but that it would have to be citywide and something council would have to decide.
”We’re trying to come up with a happy medium between the business owners and the residents of Atlantic City to try to come to some cooperative agreement where we’re maintaining some level of quality of life for everybody, but also respecting the right of the store merchants to earn their living,” he said.
Sarkos also plugged the department’s camera-sharing program, Project PACT, or Protecting Atlantic City Together. It allows the department to “virtually patrol” a business that shares its camera feeds with the department in real time. If the business already has a camera system and internet access, the department could be connected within a few hours, he said.
Marlina Abdullah, 64, of city's Westside neighborhood, said after the meeting that the stores have no real relationship with their communities.
“It’s obvious,” she said. “Sometimes what you don’t see or hear speaks volumes. They don’t even care enough to come here.”
But she said the fact that the Police Department and the city aren’t “turning a deaf ear” is a good sign.
“I’m trying to understand the purpose of having 97 stores in 48 blocks,” she said. “But we’re going to keep on trying and keep on going and see where it goes,” she said.
