SOMERS POINT — Bayada Home Health Care employees gathered Wednesday at Clark-Eliason American Legion Post 352 to receive their portion of the $20 million company founder Mark Baiada pledged to recognize their hard work.
The founder recently announced he'd be giving his own money to his employees to honor their commitment as home health professionals.
"It is all a token of Mark's appreciation for the care and kindness that we have been providing to our clients," Bayada director Maryann Prudhomme said.
Members of Bayada's Atlantic County offices were given letters from the founder that included how much money they'd be receiving. The amounts varied depending on how long they have been with the company.
"I thought it was wonderful," said Roel Myles, 64, of Pleasantville. "We really appreciate it."
Myles received $50 for his time with Bayada. Though he started working for the company in 2010, he moved back home to Jamaica before eventually finding his way back to Atlantic County.
Michael Raggio, 54, of Philadelphia, received $3,000 for his 20 years of service.
"It's amazing," Raggio said. "Bayada has been a first-class organization since I've been with them."
One of Raggio's clients, who has muscular dystrophy, has been seeing him since he was 9 years old. Several months ago, he officially began living on his own.
"It was the most rewarding time of my nursing career," Raggio said of his client's progression.
According to a press release, Baiada's gift of gratitude is the final element of his Lasting Legacy succession plan, in which the company will transition to nonprofit status by early 2019.
