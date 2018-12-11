NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County corrections officers and detectives in the Prosecutor’s Office have new multiyear contracts after freeholders approved new collective bargaining agreements for the two unions at their meeting Tuesday.
The PBA Local 77 union that represents about 45 Prosecutor’s Office rank and file detectives accepted a less expensive medical plan, saving the county about $196,000 over three years, said County Counsel James Ferguson.
In exchange, the county agreed to return to a combined salary guide rather than keep a two-tiered guide, which cut salaries and yearly step increases for newer hires.
“We also added steps for the most senior officers, from 10 to 14 total,” Ferguson said.
The three-year PBA agreement increases spending by an average of 2.7 percent a year for three years, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018.
The steps will now start for new hires at $50,000 in all three years and end at Step 14 at $107,998 in 2018, $111,536 in 2019 and $113,209 in 2020, according to the resolution.
Meanwhile, Fraternal Order of Police Atlantic Lodge #34 agreed to keep a two-tiered guide in its four-year contract, but to add additional steps for those hired before Sept. 29, 2014, said Assistant County Counsel Jennifer Starr. The contract covers about 170 corrections officers at the jail in Mays Landing, and limits spending increases to about 2.5 percent a year.
The union also agreed that new hires after Jan. 1, 2019, will accept a less expensive medical plan.
New hires will now start at $36,152 and top out at step 13 at $77,870 in 2018, $79,427 in 2019, $81,016 in 2020 and $83,041 in 2021. Older hires will top out at the same numbers a year earlier.
