The Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management has issued a Code Blue alert from 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
A Code Blue, intended to assist municipalities in protecting citizens who may be living outdoors or in poorly insulated conditions, is required when temperatures reach 25 degrees or lower without precipitation or 32 degrees or lower with precipitation; or wind-chill temperatures of zero degrees or less for a period of two or more hours.
Thursday’s forecast calls for rain and a low temperature of 26 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens Friday night.
Any resident who is experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911.
Residents should keep pets indoors during this period.
For more information, including a list of warming centers in Atlantic County, visit readyatlantic.org.
— Vincent Jackson
