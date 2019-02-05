Atlantic County Justice Facility (copy)
The Atlantic County jail earned a 100 percent compliance score after a state inspection last month.

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County jail earned a 100 percent compliance score after a state inspection last month.

The state Department of Corrections inspected the jail, which holds both men and women, from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, according to a news release from Linda Gilmore, county spokeswoman. This is the third year in a row that the annual inspection has found total compliance at the Atlantic Avenue facility.

“Hard work and dedication by the staff of your facility was evident to the members of the inspection team and certainly deserves special recognition,” according to the inspection report.

The DOC reviews around 25 categories during the inspection, including personnel, training and staff development, emergency procedures, records, sanitation, food service, inmate services, health services, disciplinary procedures, security and control, visitation, admissions and access to courts.

“The public can be assured that the Atlantic County Jail is operating at the highest standards as confirmed by this rigorous inspection,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said. “I commend Warden Kelsey and his entire staff for their continued outstanding performance. Their jobs are very important and their efforts are truly appreciated.”

The jail opened in 1984, with an additional building opening several years later. 

