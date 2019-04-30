A retired 20-year veteran of the Atlantic City police department who says he was abused by a Boy Scouts troop leader in the 1980s is suing to force the organization to release long-secret files containing the names of volunteers who were banned or considered risks for child sexual abuse.
Attorneys for Richard Halvorson filed the suit Tuesday in Atlantic County.
The suit alleges the abuse took place in 1982, when he was a member of "Boy Scout Troop 6 in Atlantic Area Council No. 331," by then-troop leader Angelo "Skip" Dellomo.
"I stayed silent about (the abuse) for a long time. No more. No more," Halvorson said in a press conference Tuesday. "Everybody's gonna hear it and I want to know everything that (the Boy Scouts) know."
Halvorson "suffered in silence for 36 years," said Jeff Anderson, a member of Halvorson's legal team.
Halvorson decided to come forward last week after seeing the news of a list of New Jersey Boy Scouts troop leaders accused of abuse released by Anderson.
Dellomo was suspended in 1987. The attorneys said he also worked as a schoolteacher and may have worked for another youth scouting organization.
According to copies of Boy Scout files from the late 1980s obtained by his attorneys, Dellomo allegedly forced scouts to strip naked in a bathroom and perform maneuvers such as balance exercises while blindfolded in order to receive a physical fitness pin.
The Boy Scouts have kept the files for decades.
About 5,000 have been made public as a result of court action, but others remain confidential. Anderson said some 2,800 are still not public, and that the files, in total, represent some 12,000 victims across the country.
Among those files made public, 52 offenders were found in New Jersey, Anderson said.
"It shouldn't happen again," Halvorson said.
The number of lawsuits against the Boy Scouts is expected to spike as some states have begun adjusting their statute-of-limitations laws governing long-ago sexual abuse, spurred by the Catholic Church's clergy sex abuse scandal.
New York state has passed a law that will allow such lawsuits starting in August. A similar bill in New Jersey has reached Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's desk. Bills also are pending in Pennsylvania and California.
Halvorson's lawsuit was filed under different statutes than the one Murphy is expected to sign in New Jersey, his attorneys said Tuesday.
"He sued the Boys Scouts of America using 'nuisance,' that is to force disclosure of all the non-disclosed perversion files (of) the offenders," Anderson said. "It doesn't seek money damages or recovery of money. It seeks full disclosure and transparency by them."
A Boy Scouts of America spokesman said in an email Tuesday that the organization supports the creation of a national registry of suspected abusers.
Halvorson and his attorneys said internal safeguards aren't enough.
"If this happened in in criminal court, we'd be going door to door telling you, 'This guy lives down the street,'" Halvorson said. "So it's not good enough to have their safeguards and still keep it quiet. They need to release it and tell us what they know."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
