Atlantic County’s effort to establish a countywide tax assessment program is stalled.
A bipartisan committee composed of three mayors from Atlantic County recommended the county support a bill sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo that would eliminate municipal assessors and give the county power to control assessments, but county officials say they cannot support that plan without the state guaranteeing they will be reimbursed for the program.
The county says it should be reimbursed because the state did so for Gloucester County to set up the same program.
Local officials are encouraged by recent movement on securing a plan that would reform the w…
A countywide tax-assessment program, in theory, would give Atlantic County the power to assess property taxes instead of individual municipalities. Assessing property taxes and keeping those assessments near 100 percent of equalized value has been a major issue for towns in the county for years and has led to tens of thousands of tax appeals since 2010, most of which came from Atlantic City.
County Executive Dennis Levinson said he could not, in good faith, spend potentially millions of dollars setting up a new system using county taxpayer dollars without the state first “putting the money down on the table.”
He referenced the county’s recent settlement with the state to get 13.5 percent of the payments in lieu of property taxes from Atlantic City casinos as one reason why he doesn’t trust the state.
“We got burned once because of a promise (by former Gov. Chris Christie) that turned out to be nothing but hot air,” Levinson said. “That’s not going to happen again.”
The economic outlook of Atlantic County has improved with positive strides in the tourism an…
Mazzeo, meanwhile, said he will be moving forward with his bill this fall in the state Legislature.
“My name is on this bill, so I am going to do everything to make sure the county gets refunded for this,” Mazzeo said. “(The county) doesn’t trust the state … but (the Murphy) administration is new and lives up to its word.”
Last year, the committee made up of Absecon Mayor John Armstrong, Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle and Egg Harbor Township Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough vetted several plans and traveled to different counties around the state learning about their methods for assessing property taxes.
The committee primarily considered Mazzeo's plan and a separate plan put forth by the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders, county Counsel Jim Ferguson, county Administrator Marge Schott and Diane Hesley, the Association of Municipal Assessors of New Jersey’s former Atlantic County president.
A conflict over countywide tax assessments in Atlantic County could stretch into next year, …
That plan would keep the assessors in their jobs and add a county staff of four or five field workers and a supervisor to collect data on properties to feed information and help local assessors keep values current.
The plan would cost $480,000 the first year and $380,000 to $400,000 every year after.
In the end, the committee agreed that Mazzeo’s plan was the best fit for the county.
Under Mazzeo’s plan, the 17 current tax assessors would be eliminated in the first three years of the bill, replacing them with a county assessor and deputies. The county assessor would be appointed by the county executive.
All municipalities that have not undergone a revaluation in the past five years would be required to undergo one in the first three years of the law unless the new county assessor determines the assessments are still accurate.
Atlantic County and state officials are ready to renew a fight over countywide tax assessments.
The county would pay for the revaluations up front and be reimbursed by the state over three years through the SHARE program. If the SHARE program does not have sufficient funds, the legislation states the county will be refunded with other state dollars that may be available. However, it doesn't say specifically where those funds would come from.
Revaluations for the remaining municipalities would cost the county about $8.2 million, according to a legislative fiscal estimate produced by state’s office of legislative services last year.
The SHARE program that is responsible for funding the Mazzeo plan, however, has not been funded by the state since 2010, the fiscal estimate stated. The bill is left purposely vague to find state funds just in case the SHARE program isn't funded.
This is at the heart of the issue as to why county officials say they can’t support the bill in its current form.
“We would probably have a better chance getting money for this out of the new space program President (Donald) Trump is proposing,” Levinson said. “Show us a viable funding source for this, prove to us that we will be refunded, and then we will support it.”
On Thursday, Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica said that while he respects the opinion of the mayors committee, he was skeptical of the Mazzeo plan because Gloucester County has contracted Professional Property Assessors to conduct revaluations in Franklin and Monroe townships for an overall cost of about $1.1 million.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo is renewing a push to create a countywide property-assessment proce…
"They have 20 assessors in Gloucester County under their countywide plan, and they still contracted outside to do property assessments," Formica said. "I'm not going to support something that is a failure for the county and the taxpayers."
McCullough said he still believes Mazzeo's plan is the right one if the funding can be guaranteed.
“It’s really just in limbo right now. … No one is really moving on it,” McCullough said. “It’s really disappointing to me because I’ve been saying for 30 years the county should collect and assess property taxes. Consolidation of government is good whenever it is feasible, and I still believe this is something that should be done.”
Meanwhile, the number of property-tax appeals across Atlantic County continues to pile up.
In 2017, county residents filed 9,366 tax appeals on their properties, an increase of about 200 appeals over 2016.
About 3,600 of those appeals were settled between the Board of Taxation and the property owner, and 850 properties were kept at the same amount, according to previous press reports.
More than half of the appeals came from Atlantic City.
But Atlantic City is not the only municipality dealing with a high number of appeals.
Pleasantville and Folsom, for example, were recently ordered by the state to conduct a revaluation.
Atlantic City also has been ordered to do a revaluation.
These costs must be paid for by each town.
Tweedle said Pleasantville will conduct the revaluation but would still like to see the system move to a countywide program in the future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.