EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP— Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit, has named the Atlantic County SPCA as a new donation site and pet provider, the organization said Thursday.
The SPCA will now accept donations of pet food and supplies at 334 Steelmanville Rd. in Egg Harbor Township. These donations will be directly distributed to the homeless with pets or delivered to a local food bank, homeless shelter or homeless encampment.
According to a press release, the program is an ongoing national effort to regularly supply donated pet food to local people who cannot afford to properly provide for their pets.
The organization said that it has assisted in getting more than 19,529 pets medically treated and 606.22 tons of pet food collected and distributed.
Pets of the Homeless reported that it has more than 400 donation sites nationwide and that it has provided over $1,040,252 in emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless.
Atlantic County SPCA accepts pet food donations year round.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.