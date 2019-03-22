The Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame inducted six new members Thursday night during a ceremony at Linwood Country Club:
• Monica Coffey has a master’s degree in environmental education and conservation and a certificate in urban planning. She has spent most of her professional career at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, developing public education programs and materials to increase environmental awareness.
• Jennifer Couthen has taught English as a second language in Atlantic City schools since 1990. Couthen organizes and presents Career Day and other special projects through the FAST/PRIDE Program. She is secretary to the board of the Atlantic City Education Foundation, is actively involved in St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church and helps run a family catering business.
• Audrey Fischer is the ultimate volunteer, lending her time to B’nai B’rith, the Miss America Organization, Miss New Jersey and Miss Atlantic City pageants and the Arc of Atlantic County. She is the president of the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer Fund, chairwoman of the Women’s Auxiliary of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and an active participant in Congregation Beth Israel.
• Melanie Rice founded Melanie Rice Entertainment in 1995. From 2006-17, she co-produced a charity concert at Harrah’s Resort called “Street Life — A Musical Collaboration to benefit the Hansen Foundation.” Since 1994, Rice has performed gratis at the annual Manna at the Shore fundraiser. She annually participates in the Alzheimer’s and AIDS Alliance walks in Atlantic City and remains an active fundraiser for the Hansen Foundation.
• Terri Schieder-Rann is vice president of population health and business development at AtlantiCare. She is a volunteer with the ShopRite LPGA Classic and holds board membership with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
• Nanette Stuart served as co-chairwoman of the Tiny Tots Cotillion of the A.C. Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., where she choreographed dance productions for the formal event. Stuart acquired donated prints for the Pleasantville School District from nationally renowned artist Alonzo Adams, has been a production aide to Just Right Productions and a financial sponsor of the organization’s production of “The Color Purple.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.