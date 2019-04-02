HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old boy from Buena Vista Township died Monday night after the car he was riding in struck a utility pole and caught fire.
Police responded to the accident at 9:43 p.m. on the westbound side of the Black Horse Pike near the Route 50 on-ramp.
The black Toyota Scion, which was driven by 18-year-old Jaime Hannah, of Newfield, Gloucester County, left the road and struck the pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire, police said.
The 16-year-old, whom police did not name, was in the rear passenger seat, police said.
Buena Regional Superintendent David Cappuccio also did not identify the teen but acknowledged he was a student at Buena Regional High School and said in a statement counseling services will be made available to students and staff.
"As students demonstrate a wide range of emotions when coping with loss, I ask that you talk with your children about those feelings. If you notice changes that do not improve over time, I encourage you to contact your child’s school counselor," Cappuccio said in extending his condolences.
Hannah was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Hannah's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police said.
Township of Hamilton Rescue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Mays Landing, Laureldale and Cologne volunteer fire companies, and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office assisted.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call Detective Christine Armitage at 609-625-2700, ext. 572.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.