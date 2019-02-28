Pleasantville Fire
Firefighters in Pleasantville put out a car fire Thursday on the Black Horse Pike. None of the occupants was injured.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer

PLEASANTVILLE — A car went up in flames shortly after its driver pulled over on the Black Horse Pike going east Thursday afternoon.

Driver Norberto Nuñez, 20, said he had just left an oil change in Northfield when the engine started smoking. He was with his wife and young daughter. When the smoke entered the cabin of the car just before 4 p.m., he immediately pulled over, he said.

Pleasantville car fire
Pleasantville firefighters extinguish a smoking Nissan Altima.

“As soon as I passed that light, all the smoke just started coming out,” Nuñez said. “So I turned it off, because it was coming in, then the whole car just shut off and started smoking a lot.”

He said the Pleasantville Fire Department responded quickly. By the time the fire was out, the front end of the 2014 Nissan Altima was completely burned out.

