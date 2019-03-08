EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A crash Thursday at Tremont and West Jersey avenues resulted in one car catching fire.
According to police, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Wen Lu, of Egg Harbor Township, and a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Shahida Parveen, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, collided in the westbound lane of West Jersey Avenue about 1 p.m.
The crash caused the Jeep to drive off the road until stopping at the wood line, at which point it caught fire, police said.
The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to it catching fire, police said.
The occupants of the Altima were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, by the Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad.
The occupant of the Jeep was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point by the township Ambulance Squad. Lu's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Police issued traffic summonses to Parveen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.