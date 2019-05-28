EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car caught fire Monday afternoon on the northbound Garden State Parkway off ramp at Exit 36.
Police and fire were dispatched at 12:42 p.m. to the Fire Road exit ramp.
A family of six was headed home to Fairview, Bergen County, from their vacation in Wildwood when the car began smoking and they pulled off the highway.
"I was driving, the car started making a noise, so I pulled off at the next exit and it just started going up in smoke, the front," said driver Rick Martinez, 40. "I got everybody out, we went to the side and then it went up in flames."
The flames were contained to the car's motor, said Will Hancock, assistant fire chief for the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company.
As the family stood on the side of the off ramp with their luggage and stuffed boardwalk prizes, Martinez was glad everyone got out safe.
"All of that I can replace," he said, pointing to the white car with its charred engine and melted front tires. "Now we just have to find out how to get home."
The off ramp was closed until about 2:30 p.m. The car was towed from the road, and firefighters sprayed down the ramp.
Fire crews from the Cardiff and Bargaintown volunteer fire companies responded.
