One car caught fire Friday morning on the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound at mile 11.
Firefighters are on scene and have water on the fire.
State police have traffic diverted into the left two lanes.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
A car caught fire this morning on the AC Expressway eastbound at mile 11. Firefighters currently have water on the fire and state police have traffic diverted into the left two lanes @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/3LWrWZjtKA— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) May 31, 2019
