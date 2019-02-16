GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A car ran into the side of Ace Hardware on Friday afternoon, causing structural damage to the building but leaving the employees, customers and even the driver without any serious injuries.
About 3:45 p.m., police responded to the hardware store on Pitney Road for a report of a Toyota Camry running into the building.
The store was open with customers inside at the time, Officer Kevin Costa said.
The driver, who has not been identified and was the only person in the car, was exiting the parking lot of the CVS pharmacy across the street, crossed Pitney Road and crashed into the side of the building, police said.
The driver was wearing his seat belt and the car's airbags deployed, Costa said. The driver was transported by township EMS to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for chest pains.
The store’s owner, Joe Smith, said Saturday the store is open for business.
“We’re very blessed that none of our customers or team members was hurt,” Smith said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
