Galloway Township Police Department
File

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A car ran into the side of Ace Hardware on Friday afternoon, causing structural damage to the building but leaving the employees, customers and even the driver without any serious injuries.

About 3:45 p.m., police responded to the hardware store on Pitney Road for a report of a Toyota Camry running into the building.

The store was open with customers inside at the time, Officer Kevin Costa said.

The driver, who has not been identified and was the only person in the car, was exiting the parking lot of the CVS pharmacy across the street, crossed Pitney Road and crashed into the side of the building, police said.

The driver was wearing his seat belt and the car's airbags deployed, Costa said. The driver was transported by township EMS to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for chest pains.

The store’s owner, Joe Smith, said Saturday the store is open for business.

“We’re very blessed that none of our customers or team members was hurt,” Smith said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

Mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments