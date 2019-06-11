GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — White Horse Pike traffic was diverted for nearly an hour Monday afternoon while police investigated a major collision at Willow Avenue.
A three-car accident was reported at the intersection at 2:49 p.m., police said.
Michelle McCrary, 31, of Egg Harbor City, was attempting to make a left onto Willow in a 2017 Nissan Versa, police said. As McCrary was stopped, Dinae Harris, 37, of Atlantic City, driving a 2004 Lexus, swerved left into oncoming pike traffic while trying to avoid the stopped Nissan, police said.
Harris’ vehicle then struck a 2005 Nissan Titan driven by Richard Kisby, 59, of Brigantine, which then spun and collided with a utility pole, police said.
Emergency responders were called to the scene to divert traffic and tend to the affected drivers. Atlantic City Electric and the New Jersey Department of Transportation assisted with closing the shoulder of the road and repairing the struck utility pole. Traffic on the pike was detoured for about an hour, police said.
Police reported no serious injuries.
Harris was issued a summons for careless driving.
