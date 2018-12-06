Those who need shelter from the cold in Atlantic County are welcome to use county resources Friday and Saturday.
The county has issued a Code Blue alert that takes effect 6 p.m. Friday.
A Code Blue is required when the National Weather Service forecasts a temperature of 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or a wind-chill below 0 for two or more hours.
Low temperatures Friday and Saturday nights are anticipated to be around 20 degrees for mainland Atlantic County. At the shore, some towns will be below 25 degrees Friday night, rising above that Saturday.
The Code Blue is intended to assist municipalities in protecting people who may be homeless or in poorly insulated settings and are at risk for weather-related exposure and possible death.
Any resident who experiences a life-threatening emergency should call 911. Non-life-threatening emergencies may be reported to your local municipal office of emergency management. Contact information for all offices is available at readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp.
