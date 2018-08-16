School Bus
The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools, Inc. has announced the School Action For Emergencies (S.A.F.E.) Annual Fund campaign, which aims to raise money for new security measures.

From 2017 to 2018, Egg Harbor Township Schools held three public forums to evaluate the community’s wishes for the future of the district. Parents, students, community members and teachers identified safety as a top priority, according to a statement.

Kim Gruccio, the Superintendent of Schools, led a district wide assessment of the safety, including assessments of facilities, operations and procedures and the creation of a list of resources schools need, according to the statement.

A plan, including partnerships with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, federal Air Marshals and the Atlantic County SWAT Team, will be enacted over the next two years. 

The S.A.F.E. fundraiser, targeted towards students’ parents and staff members, is hoping to raise $100,000 each year to improve surveillance systems, introduce new identification technology, add emergency strobe lights and brace entryways against intruders.

